From a purely technical filmmaking perspective, it’s fascinating to realize how many ways you could potentially kill Tom Cruise by accident. The Mission: Impossible - Fallout star shattered his ankle last year while jumping between rooftops for a shoot. Now almost entirely healed, Cruise stopped by The Graham Norton Show to give you a couple different angles on the moment his ankle joint basically liquified against the side of a building. If you didn’t catch it the first time, don’t worry: you will see it again. And in slo-mo. And close up.