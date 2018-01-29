The news only just broke, but you probably already knew this in your bones: Tom Hanks will play Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic, You Are My Friend. The movie won’t just be re-creations of Hanks as Rogers singing “Won’t you be my neighbor?” over and over again, though. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will focus on the real-life friendship between the TV personality and journalist Tom Junod. The plot will follow Junod as he reluctantly agrees to profile Rogers and “finds his perspective on life transformed.” Marielle Heller, who generated buzz with her first feature, Diary of a Teenage Girl, will direct the 2013 Black List script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.