1 min ago

Alessia Cara Pens Strong Case for Why She Deserved to Win Best New Artist

“I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offense to my accomplishments …”

4 mins ago

Diane Keaton Says She Continues to Believe Woody Allen

She suggests that you watch his 60 Minutes interview from the ‘90s.

24 mins ago

The 2018 Grammys Had the Lowest Ratings in Nearly a Decade. What Happened?

What changed this year?

4:09 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Might Return to NYC for Deposition

He’ll have to face the Weinstein Company’s lawyers.

2:46 p.m.

Here Are All of the Movies That Sold at Sundance This Year

Including The Tale, Assassination Nation, and Lizzie.

2:33 p.m.

Nicole Kidman, Trailblazing Weirdo, Loves Eating Bugs

It’s her “secret talent.”

2:30 p.m.

Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Debuts at No. 1 As God Planned

He’s also got another song debuting at No. 7 in the same week.

2:28 p.m.

Tom Hanks to Play Mr. Rogers in New Biopic, As If Anyone Else Could

Won’t you be his neighbor?

1:37 p.m.

The 11 Best Quotes From GQ’s Quincy Jones Interview

“I always get in trouble, you know. My daughter Kidada calls me LL QJ — Loose Lips.”

1:12 p.m.

Superhero Publisher Valiant Sold to DMG Entertainment

It’s a play for another cinematic superhero universe.

1:06 p.m.

My Goodness, What Is Going on in These Jane the Virgin Photos?

Jane apparently turns dominatrix in this week’s episode.

1:04 p.m.

Which January at the Movies Was the Most January?

We examined the 94 films to open wide in January over the past decade to find out which year was the most January of them all.

12:50 p.m.

Why Has Mudbound Been Left Out of the Awards Conversation?

Mudbound is a turning point in Netflix’s history with the Oscars, but being acquired by the network is a double-edged sword for the film itself.

12:29 p.m.

The Peaks and Pitfalls of the Grammys Were Politically Connected

Not surprisingly, showing the world a new look without losing the old one produces a scrambled message.

11:38 a.m.

Lorde Had a Feminist Statement Sewn Into Her Grammys Dress

“The apocalypse will blossom.”

11:29 a.m.

Just Patti LuPone and Some Great Products at the Grammys

Don’t cry for me, Grammys gift lounge.

11:13 a.m.

Imagining Donald Trump Sitting on Maurizio Cattelan’s Solid-Gold Toilet

When I first saw Cattelan’s toilet I considered it an obvious comment on the market. Yet at the White House it would have much more charged meanings.

10:47 a.m.

Grammys President Says Women Need to ‘Step Up’ to Win Awards

#GrammysSoMale

9:57 a.m.

Cardi B Got a Letter From a Fan at the Grammys: Bono

“He said I’m the biggest thing in Ireland!”

9:34 a.m.

Kate Winslet Reveals ‘Bitter Regrets’ About Working With a Certain Man

Winslet didn’t name Allen in her remarks, but said “Sexual abuse is a crime.”