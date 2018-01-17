Trevor Noah on Trump’s Medical Report: ‘It’s Like Medicine Is Gaslighting Us’

On Tuesday, the official White House physician said in a press conference that President Trump is in overall good health — a report the certainly surprised Trevor Noah. “To us, the non-experts, the only thing that looks healthy about Donald Trump is that he’s shaped like a food pyramid,” the Daily Show host quipped. “To say that his health is excellent is like medicine is gaslighting us now. I mean how is this even possible?” A reporter at the press conference also had his doubts, and asked the doctor how the president could remain so healthy despite his love for fast food and lack of exercise. The doctor claimed it was all genetics — the physician reportedly told Trump that if he had a healthier diet he might live to be 200 years old. “My god!” Noah said, “If you think Trump is racist at 71, imagine how racist he’ll be at 200.”