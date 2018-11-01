For those not running in queer, YouTube, or dream-pop enthusiast circles, Troye Sivan’s new song “My My My” might be something of an introduction to the online personality and pretty crooner. Sivan is a South African–born Australian, and is beloved by teens across the internet. He started singing in the mid-aughts and kicked off his vlog in 2012, but got a big mainstream glow up when Taylor Swift tweeted about his 2015 EP WILD. Sivan put out his first full-length album, Blue Neighborhood, in December of that year and proved his knack for sexy, sound-soaked, emotional bops. He expands on that tradition with “My My My,” and despite being too young to even be a millennial (he’s 22), Sivan is serving some serious ’90s boy band, flowing-loose-garments-in-a-warehouse vibes. In those strobe flashes, it’s almost like he’s even got that Justin Timberlake ramen hair going on. Thanks, Troye, for giving something to the youngs and the olds.