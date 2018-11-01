Go Ahead and Put Troye Sivan’s New Video for ‘My My My’ on Repeat, We’re Not Judging

By

For those not running in queer, YouTube, or dream-pop enthusiast circles, Troye Sivan’s new song “My My My” might be something of an introduction to the online personality and pretty crooner. Sivan is a South African–born Australian, and is beloved by teens across the internet. He started singing in the mid-aughts and kicked off his vlog in 2012, but got a big mainstream glow up when Taylor Swift tweeted about his 2015 EP WILD. Sivan put out his first full-length album, Blue Neighborhood, in December of that year and proved his knack for sexy, sound-soaked, emotional bops. He expands on that tradition with “My My My,” and despite being too young to even be a millennial (he’s 22), Sivan is serving some serious ’90s boy band, flowing-loose-garments-in-a-warehouse vibes. In those strobe flashes, it’s almost like he’s even got that Justin Timberlake ramen hair going on. Thanks, Troye, for giving something to the youngs and the olds.

Tags:

Troye Sivan Delivers His Latest Bop in Video for ‘My My My’