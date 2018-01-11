Tully Trailer: The Juno and Young Adult Team Takes on Motherhood

By

The team behind Juno and Young Adult — writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman — have reconvened for a portrait of modern motherhood. Charlize Theron plays a mother of three who, instead of attending lamaze sessions or mommy and me classes, scrolls through her phone and accidentally drops it on her bundle of joy. But then! Mackenzie Davis arrives! Davis is the titular Tully, a nanny gifted to the weary mom by her brother. See the film in all its mumblecore glory in theaters April 20. And while we’re on the subject — call your mom!

