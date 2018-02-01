Photo: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Nearly three months after dozens of women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, originally in the New York Times and the New Yorker, the Beverly Hills Police Department reportedly filed two investigations against the disgraced movie mogul with the Los Angeles District Attorney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cases are under review and the D.A.’s office has not yet decided whether to press charges or not. The Beverly Hills police are not commenting on the exact nature of the investigations.

Variety reports that the same police department also submitted three potential cases to the D.A. pertaining to director James Toback in mid December. The Bugsy filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by over 300 women in October.

Both Toback and Weinstein have previously denied the allegations.