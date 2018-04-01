United Talent Agency Severs Ties With Danny Masterson Amid Rape Allegations

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

United Talent Agency has broken ties with its former client Danny Masterson, who has been accused of rape by four women. UTA represented Masterson for two decades, and according to a report in the HuffPost, the decision was made some time back. Netflix cut Masterson from The Ranch in December, the day after it was reported that a Netflix executive told one of Masterson’s accusers that the company did not believe the allegations. Four women have accused the former That ’70s Show star of raping them in the early 2000s, and the LAPD opened an investigation into him in late 2016. Masterson continues to deny the allegations.