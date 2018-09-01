A new report in USA Today claims that Mark Wahlberg received a whopping $1.5 million for the unexpected All the Money In the World reshoots. His co-star, Michelle Williams, only received a $80 per diem for the reshoots, which added up to less than $1,000.

The reshoots came in late November, just weeks before the awards contender was released. Director Ridley Scott made the major overhaul in order to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in the J. Paul Getty role. Scott has spoken frequently about this nine-day feat, which only delayed the release of the biopic by three days, but he has not mentioned Wahlberg’s hefty fee. He previously told USA Today, “Everyone” — save the crew and Plummer — “did it for nothing.”

The reshoots cost a reported $10 million.

If the reports are true, Williams received less than 1 percent of Wahlberg’s pay for the additional work.