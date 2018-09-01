A new report in USA Today claims that Mark Wahlberg received a whopping $1.5 million for the unexpected All The Money In the World reshoots. His co-star, Michelle Williams, however only received a $80 per diem, which totals to less than $1,000.

The reshoots came in late November, just weeks before the awards contender was released. Director Ridley Scott made the major overhaul in order to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in the J. Paul Getty role. Scott has spoken frequently about this nine-day feat, that only delayed the release of the biopic by three days, but has not mentioned Wahlberg’s hefty fee. He previously told USA Today that “everyone” (save the crew and Plummer) “did it for nothing.”

The reshoots cost a reported $10 million.

If the reports are true, Williams received less than 1-percent of Wahlberg’s pay for the additional work.