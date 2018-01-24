Walking Dead Stuntman’s Mother Sues AMC for Wrongful Death

Susan Bernecker, mother of John Bernecker, the stunt performer who died last year following injuries on set of The Walking Dead, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against AMC. “The production of Season 8 of The Walking Dead, like seasons before it, had an emphasis on keeping production budgets low and profits high,” the filing says, according to Deadline. Bernecker is seeking unspecified damages in Georgia state court, naming AMC, Walking Dead actor Austin Amelio, and other production entities in the suit. “The Stewart Film defendants’ numerous failures to take reasonable safety precautions were the direct result of the policies, pressure, and decisions from the AMC Defendants to produce The Walking Dead for minimum cost and maximum profit,” the filing says. In response, the network told Deadline that its “thoughts and prayers are and have been with John Bernecker, his family, friends and everyone touched by this tragic accident since the moment it occurred,” but denied ignoring safety precautions. John Bernecker died in July 2017 following a 20-foot fall on set at Raleigh Studio in Georgia.