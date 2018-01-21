On Friday, Mo’Nique took to Instagram to call for a Netflix boycott, accusing the streaming giant of gender and racial bias. Her assertion? That Netflix attempted to lowball her while negotiating a deal for her upcoming comedy special. While Netflix’s offer of $500,000 might seem impressive, the actress says in a video it’s nowhere near what, say, Dave Chappelle or Amy Schumer received for the same product. (Both comedians received eight-figure deals.) If Mo’Nique was dismayed by her potential payday, she’s apparently not the only female performer of color to have the same reaction. On Sunday, comedian Wanda Sykes applauded the Precious star for airing her grievances. “@moworldwide, thank you for speaking out. @netflix offered me less than half of your $500k,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress tweeted. Fortunately in Sykes’s case, she says she was able to strike a more satisfying deal with a different network. Tweeted Sykes, “I was offended but found another home. #EPIX.”