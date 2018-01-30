Watch Danai Gurira Throw Her Wig During This Black Panther Fight Scene

We could review Black Panther, or we could just leave you with this: a scene in which Danai Gurira, playing the majestic leader of the Dora Milaje (T’Challa’s all-women secret service), snatches the wig off her own head and tosses it in the face of an attacker mid-fight scene before flinging him off a balcony with her spear. And then there’s Lupita Nyong’o, just calmly removing her heel to slash some dude’s face. We will obviously review this film, but you’ve been warned: Secure those wigs firmly before entering the theater.