There’s an air of quiet rock in this house. Following on the heels of Phantom Thread’s recent Oscar nominations, Haim just released a new music video for their song “Night So Long (Live At The Greek),” directed by — you guessed it — frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. Sharing a similar feel to the band’s “Right Now” and “Want You Back” videos, but even more pared down, “Night So Long” suggests PTA has had enough immaculate hand-sewn gowns awash in impeccable lighting to last him a lifetime. Though, whatever he does, you know he does it carefully.