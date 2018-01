Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Watch Danai Gurira Throw Her Wig During This Black Panther Fight Scene

You’ve been warned: Wigs will be snatched.

27 mins ago

What’s Leaving HBO: February 2018

Hellboy 2, Loving, and other movies.

11:45 a.m.

Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place

Is there anyone Tahani doesn’t know?

11:41 a.m.

Breaking Down the Very Charming Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer

It closes on the most adorable action shot you’ve ever seen.

11:14 a.m.

Peppermint to Be First Trans Woman Actress to Create Principal Role on Broadway

The show is called Head Over Heels.

10:35 a.m.

Hey, Student! It’s a Beginner’s Guide to the Fall

Not sure where to start? We don’t blame you. Here’s a guide to how to listen to one of the most prolific and difficult bands of all time.

9:49 a.m.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer: You Get Two Small Heroes for the Price of One

Premiering July 6.

9:44 a.m.

Grammy President ‘Regrets’ Saying Female Musicians Need to ‘Step Up’

“I regret that I wasn’t as articulate as I should have been in conveying this thought.”

9:31 a.m.

Pregaming: What Jonny Greenwood’s Score Sounds Like With Two Glasses of Wine

“Phantom Thread IV” sounds as sharp and high as Cate Blanchett’s cheekbones.

9:08 a.m.

Watch the First Trailer for Hereditary, Sundance’s Biggest Horror Hit

Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne star in this dark family thriller.

8:57 a.m.

James Corden Has No Time for Complaints the Grammys Were Too Political

“Well, Nikki Haley, you can tell your boss, some of us love politics without the Twitter meltdowns thrown in.”

8:55 a.m.

How Turf Wars Volume 2 Continues Korra and Asami’s Relationship

“Their relationship isn’t without some interpersonal strife.”

8:28 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: Krystal Klear

Every great diva has an iconic meltdown in a bathrobe.

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Norm Macdonald May Soon Be Getting His Very Own Netflix Talk Show

The comedian revealed that he’s currently in negotiations with the streaming service in a recent Reddit AMA.

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Pink Doesn’t Love Grammys President’s Suggestion That Female Artists ‘Step Up’

“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’ — women have been stepping since the beginning of time.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: A Night at the Opera

This isn’t Game of Thrones, but whatever’s coming next can’t be good for Moore and Kreizler.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: 3 Dollar Bills

Guys, I feel really bad for James Kennedy’s friend Logan.

Yesterday at 8:55 p.m.

The Four Judge Charlie Walk Accused of Sexual Harassment in Open Letter

A former employee claims the music exec allegedly groped her and made “relentless” sexual comments in the workplace.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

An Injury to Blake Lively Shuts Down Her Spy Movie Rhythm Section

A first unsuccessful surgery is contributing to even longer delays.

Yesterday at 7:13 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: February 2018

It’s a tough month for Tim Burton fans on Netflix.