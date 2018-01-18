Back before she got into the whole archeological adventures business, Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft was just an ordinary, super-fit bike courier in London whose dad (Dominic West) mysteriously disappeared but was kind enough to give her clues. In the upcoming Tomb Raider prequel slash reboot, she sets off into the “Devil’s Sea” to find them. That sounds like a bad idea, but when it’s played over an eerie cover of “Survivor,” it looks pretty badass. Tomb Raider, in which the Oscar-winning actress is not going to give up, she’s not going to stop, she’s going to work harder, premieres March 16.