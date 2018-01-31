Latest News from Vulture

28 mins ago

Trump’s State of the Union Ratings Show How Divided the Country Is Right Now

It’s almost comical.

4:46 p.m.

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age Is Finally Coming to NBC

The series will premiere in 2019.

4:29 p.m.

There Is No Beyoncé on the Black Panther Soundtrack, But We Guess We’ll Take It

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t care about our needs.

4:00 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: February 2018

Network comedies are back, baby!

3:50 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Is Like Lady Bird in Three Ways

Two you will guess, and one you certainly will not.

3:47 p.m.

The 5 Best Performances of Gloria Grahame, Film Noir Icon

The films that seared Grahame into the imagination of Americans during the mid-20th century.

3:26 p.m.

Watch Out, William: Katherine Heigl Is Joining Suits

She’s set to play a “talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt.”

3:21 p.m.

Remembering Bert Padell, the Accountant Who Got Hip-Hop Paid in Full

He was a crucial behind-the-scenes figure in the early days of hip-hop and left such a mark on the industry that Biggie namechecked him a song.

3:02 p.m.

Champions Trailer: Mindy Kaling’s Son Goes to Live With a Workaholic

Premiering on March 8.

1:50 p.m.

New Movies and TV Shows on iTunes: February 2018

Call Me by Your Name, Thor: Ragnarok, and more.

1:45 p.m.

Dumbledore Won’t Be ‘Explicitly’ Gay in the Fantastic Beasts Sequel

“But I think all of the fans are aware of that,” director David Yates said of the wizard’s sexuality.

1:40 p.m.

Erykah Badu’s Complicated Relationship With ‘Wokeness’

Though she’s long been a charismatic role model, she’s too unpredictable to be a comfortable spokesperson for any set of beliefs.

12:58 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: February 2018

This month, Wonder Woman is finally available to stream!

12:51 p.m.

Janet Jackson Doesn’t Need a Super Bowl, She’s Got Essence Fest and Panorama

Have fun at your football game, JT!

11:40 a.m.

A Wrinkle in Time’s Storm Reid Confirms What You’ve Always Hoped About Oprah

At the Black Panther premiere, the actress talked about her co-star’s secret talent.

11:37 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish on Beyoncé, Her Super Bowl Ad, and Reading the Oscar Nominations

“I saw so many people say, ‘Tiffany should have got nominated,’ and I’m like, ‘You guys don’t even understand. I got to go to the party!’”

11:04 a.m.

A Eulogy for New York City’s Lincoln Plaza Cinemas

One of NYC’s most venerable institutions screened its last films on Sunday — here’s why we’ll miss it.

10:53 a.m.

The Keanu Reeves Super Bowl Ad Is a Thing of Weird Beauty

Who knew a Squarespace ad could be so bonkers and wonderful at the same time?

10:43 a.m.

House of Cards Resumes Production, Adds Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear

Production is back in action following Kevin Spacey’s firing.

10:29 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Named Honorary Dope Queen by Actual Dope Queens

The queens taught him about “zaddy” and “hot peen” and let him into the royal family.