Champions Trailer: Mindy Kaling’s Son Goes to Live With a Workaholic

It seems fairly appropriate that even Mindy Kaling’s fictional child would be obsessed with Bernadette Peters. In the trailer for NBC’s Champions, which she executive produced, Kaling plays the ex of Workaholic (and former Mindy Project paramour) Anders Holm, who drops off their kid to live with him in New York City, where the teen wants to go to art school. Kaling won’t stick around for the whole show, which focuses on Holm, his brother, their very bro-y gym, and their new gay son. Champions premieres March 8.