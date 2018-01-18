In 2018, you don’t have to fit the mold of the popular white girl to be a Heather, though it appears you still need to use the name Heather. In the new Paramount TV Network reboot, the group of Heathers is queer, multiracial, and body positive, while Veronica and J.D. are the more white-bread types. Still, the reign of terror against the popular kids continues apace, while everyone’s insults are as sharp as ever — and hey, Selma Blair is there for some reason! How very. Heathers premieres March 7.