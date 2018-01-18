Heathers Trailer: Today’s Popular Kids Are Queer, Body Positive, and Still Mean As Hell
In 2018, you don’t have to fit the mold of the popular white girl to be a Heather, though it appears you still need to use the name Heather. In the new Paramount TV Network reboot, the group of Heathers is queer, multiracial, and body positive, while Veronica and J.D. are the more white-bread types. Still, the reign of terror against the popular kids continues apace, while everyone’s insults are as sharp as ever — and hey, Selma Blair is there for some reason! How very. Heathers premieres March 7.
Watch Now
- Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Trump’s ‘Excellent’ Health
- Trump’s Border Wall Prototypes Are Minimalist Art
- How Stevie Wonder Helped Make MLK Day a National Holiday
- Advice Every Comic Should Hear Before Performing at the Correspondents’ Dinner
- 5 of the Most Notorious YouTube Scandals
- The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix
- Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
- The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?