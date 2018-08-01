Here’s What Tommy Wiseau Wanted to Say on the Golden Globes Stage

When James Franco won the Golden Globe for Best Actor, Musical or Comedy for playing Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, real-life international man of mystery Wiseau joined him onstage. Unfortunately for us, Franco elbowed Wiseau away from the mic before The Room’s auteur could give a speech. No matter: Wiseau told the Los Angeles Times what he would’ve said. “If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live. See The Room, have fun, and enjoy life. The American Dream is alive, and it’s real.” It’s not Oprah-level inspiration, but just go with it.