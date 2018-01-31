What’s New on Netflix: February 2018

Photo: Warner Bros.

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our February 2018 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available February 1

Get the Newsletter Email Thank you for signing up! An error occurred. Please try again.

For the made men: GoodFellas

If you haven’t seen the greatest movie of the 1990s yet, I’m not sure what else to tell you. Martin Scorsese at the top of his game? Three hours of swooping-camera, freeze-frame voice-over, escalating-tension filmmaking bliss? A mob meltdown with massive consequences that somehow makes time for digressions into art appreciation and Joe Pesci savagely beating a guy because he found him amusing? If you’re only exposure to wild man Marty comes from The Wolf of Wall Street, make some time for Henry Hill and his gang of miscreants. Available February 1.

Available February 2 and February 23

For the sci-fi lovers: Altered Carbon and Mute

Another month, another pair of absurdly expensive Netflix original productions. Which of February’s two sci-fi projects will capture the public’s imagination this time? Will it be Altered Carbon, the gritty detective series set in a world where consciousness is digitally uploaded, like Paul Verhoeven directing an episode of Black Mirror? Or will it be Mute, Duncan Jones’s missing-persons case set in a “cyberpunk Berlin” that seems to be yet another take on the Blade Runner aesthetic? As long as they’re both better than Bright, be happy. Altered Carbon premieres February 2, Mute premieres February 23.

Available February 1

If you’re looking for a laugh: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

“The wrong kid died” takes on a whole other meaning when you think about the ignoble fate this hilarious send-up of music biopics met at the box office a decade ago. Thankfully, John C. Reilly’s goofball rock-star persona has since found a cult following, as Jake Kasdan’s epic spoof continues to suck up new fans faster than Dewey can plow through musical eras (and drugs). Amazingly, the songs are damn good too: You’ll hear the title track a dozen times, and you won’t mind. Available February 1.

Full List

TV Shows

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available February 1

• Z Nation: Season 4

Available February 2

• Altered Carbon: Season 1

• Coach Snoop: Season 1

• Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1

Available February 6

• Valor: Season 1

Available February 7

• Imposters: Season 1

• Queer Eye: Season 1

Available February 9

• Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

Available February 14

• Greenhouse Academy: Season 2

Available February 15

• Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

• Re:Mind: Season 1

Available February 16

• DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6

• Everything Sucks!: Season 1

• First Team: Juventus: Season 1

Available February 28

• The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

Available February 20

• Bates Motel: Season 5

• The Frankenstein Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Available February 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available February 26

• Marseille: Season 2

• Seven Seconds: Season 1

• Ugly Delicious: Season 1

Available February 26

• El Vato: Season 2

• Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Movies

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available February 1

• 3,000 Miles to Graceland

• 42 Grams

• Aeon Flux

• American Pie

• American Pie 2

• American Pie Presents: Band Camp

• American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

• American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

• Ella Enchanted

• Extract

• GoodFellas

• How the Beatles Changed the World

• The Hurt Locker

• John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

• Kill Bill: Vol. 1

• Kill Bill: Vol. 2

• Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

• Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

• Lovesick

• Meet the Fockers

• Meet the Parents

• Men in Black

• National Parks Adventure

• Ocean’s Eleven

• Ocean’s Twelve

• Ocean’s Thirteen

• Paint It Black

• Scream 3

• Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Available February 2

• Cabin Fever

• Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

• On Body and Soul

Available February 6

• Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Available February 8

• 6 Days

• The Emoji Movie

Available February 9

• Seeing Allred

• The Ritual

• The Trader (Sovdagari)

• When We First Met

Available February 14

• Love Per Square Foot

Available February 16

• Evan Almighty

• Irreplaceable You

Available February 17

• Blood Money

Available February 19

• Dismissed

• Fullmetal Alchemist

Available February 21

• The Bachelors

• Forgotten

• Lincoln

Available February 23

• Mute

Available February 24

• Jeepers Creepers 3

Available February 26

• Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

• People You May Know

• Winnie

Available February 27

• Derren Brown: The Push

• Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish