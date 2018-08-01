During tonight’s season finale of MTV’s Floribama Shore, the first promo for Jersey Shore Family Vacation had the audacity to suggest the reunion show will not take place at the Jersey shore itself. Instead, the show teases a variety of locales that may or may not be home to the original cast’s upcoming vacay. Hmmm, the options are pretty random. There’s something sort of fun about an old-fashioned RV trip to Ol’ Faithful, while New York would be an absolute slap to the collective spray tanned face. So it’s decided: beautiful Floribama it is! Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs later this year.