12:33 a.m.

Meryl Streep For Sure Doesn’t Remember Which 20 Films Earned Her Oscar Noms

“Why? Why?” - Meryl Streep learning she did not actually get nominated for 1988’s A Cry In The Dark.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Where In the World Does Jersey Shore Family Vacation Take Place?

Wherever you can find gym, tan and laundry, that is where the cast may find their new home.

Yesterday at 10:45 p.m.

Floribama Shore Season Finale Recap: All My Friends

“I blacked out, I acted out, I got ratchet, and I definitely want to do this again.”

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Why Roseanne Is a Trump Supporter on Roseanne

“Half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t. It’s just realistic.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Shots to the Heart

Damn it, Katie, stop being so decent!

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Prosecutors Decline to Bring New Charges Against Roman Polanski

The director was accused of allegedly molesting a woman in 1975 when she was 10 years old.

Yesterday at 8:42 p.m.

Dylan Farrow Asks Why Hollywood Says It’s #TimesUp For Everyone But Woody Allen

The director’s adopted daughter says it’s “hard for me to reconcile” stars who stand against sexual misconduct but still support Allen.

Yesterday at 8:28 p.m.

Theater Review: Mankind, Where Wokeness Conquers Most

Robert O’Hara’s dark dystopian farce is more of a stance than a play.

Yesterday at 6:26 p.m.

Louis C.K.’s Animated Series The Cops Dropped at TBS

Production was suspended on the show in November following sexual-harassment allegations.

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Black Mirror’s ‘USS Callister’

It has two endings, and one is pretty grim.

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

How Male Golden Globe Winners Stood Up for #TimesUp in Their Speeches

So brave.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Lovesick’s Tom Edge on Rom-Coms, Season 3, and What’s Next for Dylan and Evie

“Once that tension is suddenly resolved, does that do something fatal to your show?”

Yesterday at 4:29 p.m.

Why Is Black Mirror So Divisive This Season?

The Black Mirror debate feels bigger than ever.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

Oh My God, Jamie Dornan Will Cover ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ for Fifty Shades Freed

He was once in a folk duo called Sons of Jim. Amazing!

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Bella Thorne Shares Her Own #TimesUp Story on Twitter

“I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person.”

Yesterday at 1:14 p.m.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years Brings a Pop Icon Back to Life

On what would have been Bowie’s 71st birthday, a terrific documentary about the last chapter of his career.

Yesterday at 12:52 p.m.

Should James Franco Have Blocked Tommy Wiseau From the Mic?

A needlessly in-depth investigation.

Yesterday at 12:32 p.m.

Actor Says Disney Is ‘Browning Up’ White Extras for Live-Action Aladdin

A stand-in says he saw line of 20 “very fair-skinned” actors waiting to be heavily tanned.

Yesterday at 12:21 p.m.

Here’s Michael Shannon Doing Iggy Pop With Terrifying Intensity

Shannon performed as part of a tribute to David Bowie’s Berlin trilogy.

Yesterday at 11:44 a.m.

What’s Going on With the The Bachelor Winter Games Edition?

Featuring international men from Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.