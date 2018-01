A word to the wise: If you’re changing clothes in Studio 8H and hit your head on a steel beam and hear a nice crack, proceeding with your SNL monologue is inadvisable. Except, of course, if you’re Will Ferrell, who still managed to get through his fantastically silly song-and-dance routine with a small margin of error. Okay, so maybe there were a whole lot of errors — sorry, Matchbox 20 and Nelly Furtado aren’t the musical guests — but if anyone can make concussions funny, it’s him.