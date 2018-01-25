Woodsy Justin Timberlake Is Finally Here in His New ‘Say Something’ Video

Justin Timberlake has released his new duet with Chris Stapleton, “Say Something,” via an ambitious live-performance video directed by La Blogothèque that sees the duo walk in tandem up a flight of stairs while strumming along and singing, which is some serious coordination. Timberlake promised you woodsy, and while there’s technically not a tree or forest animal in sight, this is as close to his Nashville roots as he’s gonna get. It is also the closest he’s gonna get to commenting on his faults: “Sometimes the best way of saying something is to say nothing at all.” Dylan Farrow, take note.