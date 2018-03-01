X-Files Creator Won’t Make Another Season Without Gillian Anderson

Photo: Robert Falconer/FOX

The X-Files fans who want to believe they’re in for 11 more seasons and two more movies of their favorite sci-fi series, might need to find their way to an alternative timeline. Lead actor Gillian Anderson announced last fall that Season 11 will be her last — a statement that she is sticking to –and creator Chris Carter is not interested in carrying on without her.

“For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully,” Carter told Collider in an interview. “I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.”

There goes all your Scully-less fan theories.

After nine season X-Files went off the air in 2002, but returned, with its original co-stars (Anderson and David Duchovny) for a six-episode 10th season in 2016. On January 3, it returned to Fox for Season 11, a season which Vulture critic Matt Zoller Seitz has called “sublime.”