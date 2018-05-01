You Were Right! That Was Shonda Rhimes At Chili’s

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festiva

Anonymous person who pointed out Shonda Rhimes to your friend at a Chili’s, know that you were right. That was indeed the hit-making showrunner. Rhimes confirmed through her Twitter account that she was dining at one of the chain’s locations with her sister when she overheard someone mentioning her on Friday. Unfortunately for that aforementioned anonymous person, it does not seem that her friend believed that they were in presence of greatness:

Eating with my sister. We hear a gasp: “Girl, that is Shonda Rhimes.” Her friend doesn’t look up from her plate:”Fool, that ain’t Shonda Rhimes. What the hell would Shonda Rhimes be doing in Chili’s?” You can take a girl out of the Midwest but don’t come for her baby back ribs. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 5, 2018

Normally its not recommended that you approach a random stranger at a Chili’s who you believe bares a resemblance to a famous person. But, when that random stranger is the queen of ABC’s Thursday line-up, and knows all the dish on that upcoming Scandal–How To Get Away With Murder crossover, maybe you should just go for it?