YouTube Has Very Little to Say After Logan Paul Posts Video of Dead Body

Over the weekend, YouTuber Logan Paul posted a video from Aokigahara, a forest in Japan infamously known for the number of suicides that have taken place there. While visiting, Paul and his friends found what appears to be a dead body hanging from a tree. A discovery that Paul filmed, narrated, and shared on YouTube until pulling the video when he started to receive a backlash. YouTube gave a short statement to fellow YouTuber Phil DeFranco about the video. It says … well, it doesn’t say much.

I just received an official statement from a contact at @Youtube regarding the outrage and controversy around Logan Paul’s (now self-removed) “We found a dead body” top trending Youtube video.



I’ll save my personal comment for later. Just wanted to pass this along. pic.twitter.com/JNTQDMVvT4 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 2, 2018

YouTube basically punts on the question we’ve all been wondering. Was Paul’s video a violation of the company’s terms of service? Paul’s dramatic saga of discovering the apparent dead body — he digitally blurred the victim’s face — doesn’t seem like it came with the necessary “appropriate educational or documentary information” YouTube requires to allow graphic content on the platform. Something about Paul downing sake in the parking lot outside of the forest and filming it to include in the video — “I’m already getting flagged for demonetization, bro, fuck it” — makes me think it probably wasn’t up to code.