Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
Zazie Beetz stopped by the Vulture Studio at Sundance to talk about her new film, Dead Pigs, which premiered at the festival. Beetz also spoke about the inherent limitations of fame, especially as a black woman in Hollywood. “All of who [you] are is never going to be accepted or captured,” she said. “The version of me on the internet, it’s not me. It’s one portion.”
