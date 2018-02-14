All That Sexy Olympic Figure Skating Is Making People Listen to Moulin Rouge!

Photo: Getty Images

At the Olympics this year, figure skaters and ice dancers are allowed to perform to music with lyrics, and — bless their beautiful, basic, bedazzled souls — they all seem to love Moulin Rouge! Canada’s super-sexy ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have a scandalous routine set to a medley from the movie, while the American sweetheart pairs team, the Knierims, also do something to “Come What May” (there are a few other Moulin Rouge! routines as well, since ice skaters are just theater kids with better thighs). According to Deadline, all this Moulin Rouge! mania has boosted sales of the soundtrack on iTunes, pushing it to the fourth-best-selling soundtrack and 15th-best-selling album overall. Perhaps Evgenia Medvedeva’s popularity can get everyone back into Sailor Moon.