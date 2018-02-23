Sufjan Stevens to Perform at the Oscars, Make a Room of Actors Blubber

Oh, to see without our eyes: Sufjan Stevens is going to the Oscars and he won’t just be there to look lovely in Gucci. The Academy has announced its list of performers and, yes, Sufjan will sing his nominated Call Me by Your Name song “Mystery of Love.” (Lucky for the room, it’s not the truest tearjerker, “Visions of Gideon.” Still, cue the Chris Pine tears.) Also performing this year’s Best Original Song nominees will be: our cover queen Mary J. Blige for Mudbound’s “Mighty River”; Gael García Bernal (!), Miguel (!), and Natalia Lafourcade for Coco’s “Remember Me”; Common and Andra Day for Marshall’s “Stand Up for Something”; and Keala Settle for The Greatest Showman’s “This Is Me.” Bring tissues, hug your loved ones tight, and let the emotions consume you.