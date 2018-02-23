Latest News from Vulture

28 mins ago

How All Those Shockingly Great Fifty Shades Soundtracks Got Made

The stories behind getting Beyoncé, Christian Grey fingering Ana to Van Morrison, and “Earned It.”

9:03 a.m.

Sufjan Stevens to Perform at the Oscars, Make a Room of Actors Blubber

Mary J. Blige, Gael García Bernal, Miguel, Common, and more will also perform.

8:40 a.m.

Alina Zagitova Edged Out Her Teammate for Gold in Russian Rivalry for the Ages

A photo finish!

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Talent Down!

Would Nashville dare end with Avery and Juliette not together?

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

It’s Settled: Sex and the City Actor Jason Lewis Is on Team Sarah Jessica Parker

“What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.”

Yesterday at 9:08 p.m.

The Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 Have Been Announced

Drum roll please …

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Survival Art

We’ve officially reached that fussy stage of getting granular with our remaining queens.

Yesterday at 8:40 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan Is Defending His Anime-Nerd Credentials on Twitter

He would also like you to know that he is a clean six feet tall.

Yesterday at 7:04 p.m.

Ted Cruz Really Did Not Nail This Simpsons Analogy About Gun Control

If only the senator from Texas had thought this one through a little bit more.

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting a Series Adaptation

Lionsgate is developing the horror classic for its new digital platform.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

2.9 Million People Watched CNN’s Town Hall on Gun Violence

America is very interested in what these student activists have to say.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Weinstein Apologizes to Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep for Using Their Names

Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep condemned the use of their statements as material for Weinstein’s defense team.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Here’s the Black Panther Cast Singing K-Ci & JoJo’s ‘All My Life’ Just Because

Their karaoke dates look fun.

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

Every Major Sci-Fi Influence in Altered Carbon

The Netflix sci-fi epic is a melting pot of Blade Runner, The Matrix, and much more.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence on Harvey Weinstein: This Is What Predators Do

Weinstein’s lawyers tried to cite Lawrence and Meryl Streep as examples of women who still support him. It did not go over well.

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

8 New Photography Books to Check Out

The best just-released and forthcoming new photo collections.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

Game Night Will Make You Wish Rachel McAdams Still Made Comedies

The Jason Bateman–starring comedy is better than it needs to be, thanks to sharp setups and a few great performances.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

Joss Whedon Leaves DC’s Batgirl Movie

He says he couldn’t come up with a story.

Yesterday at 3:34 p.m.

A Guide to Every Upcoming Action Movie With a Female Lead

The future is female assassins out for vengeance.

Yesterday at 3:29 p.m.

Were There Songs Better Than ‘Creep’ on Radiohead’s First Album?

Twenty-five years later, the band’s debut, Pablo Honey, still has plenty to offer.