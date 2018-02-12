A Creepy Family Is Being Haunted In The Trailer For Marrowbone

By

Sergio G. Sánchez wrote The Impossible and The Orphanage, and now he is making his directorial debut with Marrowbone. Mia Goth, Charlie Heaton, George MacKay, and Matthew Stagg are four siblings who take up residence in an old manor after their mother dies, and their lives are being threatened by a few big things: Some dark secrets in their past, and a ghost haunting their new home. Anya Taylor-Joy co-stars as a young woman who befriends the group of outsiders, and her presence should reaffirm that a bunch of scary stuff is about to happen. Marrowbone opens in theaters and arrives on digital platforms on April 13.

