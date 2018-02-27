Alec Baldwin, a Hollywood character with no history of controversy, is getting his very own talk show. ABC has ordered eight additional episodes of Sundays With Alec Baldwin, an interview series modeled after the podcast he does for WNYC. In the show, viewers can spend time watching Baldwin, perhaps the most prominent defender of Woody Allen, talking with a variety of celebrity guests, with two interviews per hour-long episode. A first sneak-peek episode will air after the Oscars Sunday night and include chats with Kate McKinnon and Jerry Seinfeld. Perhaps Trump will tune in.