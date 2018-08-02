ACS: Versace’s Cody Fern Is Getting a Role on House of Cards

Cody Fern might have made the wrong choice to hang out with Andrew Cunanan on American Crime Story, but things are looking a little better for him in Washington. Per TVLine, Fern, who plays David Madson on the FX show, has booked a series regular role on the final season of House of Cards. According to their source, he was originally going to play a love interest for Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood, but as HOC cut Spacey from the show, his role is being retooled. Are there any job openings at Slugline?