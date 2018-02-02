Adam Venit Denies ‘Each and Every’ Assault Allegation Made by Terry Crews

WME agent Adam Venit, who has been accused by Terry Crews of unwanted groping, returned to work in November after a 30-day suspension and investigation of his behavior conducted by the agency. Now People is reporting that, via legal documents obtained by the publication, Venit has denied “each and every allegation” made by Crews, and said that his alleged conduct was not “sexual.” Since returning to work, Venit has been demoted from his position as head of WME’s Motion Picture Group, but he continues to serve as an agent for clients including Dustin Hoffman and Sylvester Stallone.