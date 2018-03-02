Alex Trebek Has the Time of His Life Taunting These Jeopardy! Football Noobs

What is “I know absolutely nothing about the National Football League and the general concept of football,” Alex. An episode of Jeopardy got a little rowdy this week when, in a beautiful anti-sweep of a category, all three contestants were unable to buzz in and answer one question about the pesky football industrial complex. $200? Who cares about “option plays.” $800? When the hell will we ever bring “offsetting penalties” into a conversation. Trebek gets so frustrated that he even threatens to cut to a commercial — how Canadian of him.

