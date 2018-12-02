Alicia Vikander To Star In The Marsh King’s Daughter Adaptation

Alicia Vikander is staying busy, as Variety reports she has just signed on to star in an adaptation of The Marsh King’s Daughter. The movie is being directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game, Passengers), and it will follow the plot of the best-selling novel by Karen Dionne, which finds a woman named Helena (Vikander) doing her best to live a normal life after spending a chunk of her younger years held captive in the forest by her father, who was creepily known as the “Marsh King” for keeping his wife and daughter in isolation. Helena’s past then becomes her terrifying present when her dad escapes from prison. In addition to direction from Tyldum, the script comes from Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, the latter of which wrote The Revenant — and who knows isolation in the woods better than him?