Late Night’s Amber Ruffin Has the Only Olympics Recap You Need

What were our lives before the Olympics consumed our evenings for two weeks straight? And whatever will we watch now that they’re over? What about a recap of everything you didn’t miss, because you were loyal and succumbed to the Olympics addiction, but need to relive anyway for … reasons? What if we told you Late Night’s Amber Ruffin has just the remedy for your withdrawal symptoms, and it’ll only take four minutes to kick in? Final question: What in the hell are you doing still reading this post? Watch whatever she says!