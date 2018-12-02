In her Writers Guild Awards opening monologue, Late Night’s Amber Ruffin shared a little Black History Month trivia. Ruffin is the first black woman to write for a network late-night show, and she shouted out her boss Seth Meyers — “the most woke late-night host” — and invited him to do a congratulatory body roll from his seat. “Robin Thede is the most woke late-night host,” Ruffin announced, inviting the Rundown host to take body roll too. Ditto fellow woke white guys Jordan Klepper and John Oliver. As for that other white dude on HBO? No body rolls for Bill Maher, bye!