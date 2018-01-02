Andy Cohen’s Samantha Jones Audition Needs Some Work

SJP is determined to bring us the Sex and the City conclusion we deserve, with or without Kim Cattrall. After Parker discussed the foursome’s vacancy with Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen’s feelings were hurt: “I would like to throw my wig into the ring and audition to play Samantha,” Cohen said. But can he find the horny in everything? Can he give Sam’s iconic blow-job monologue? Can he even be that fabulous? On What What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, the host tried his hand at a classic Sam scene and … is Tiffany Haddish available?