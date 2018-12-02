Ah, that most enigmatic of quandaries: Is it wrong to lie to the wealthy? In the new trailer for the upcoming gender-swapped Overboard remake, Anna Faris finds her plan to get a little payback on Eugenio Derbez’s rich, arrogant amnesiac complicated by the fact he turns out to be an excellent father to her daughters and wonderful life partner. Seems like a win-win! Oh wait, except for that “everyone would have to live in a web of lies for the rest of their lives, including my kids” part. But wow! He did all that meal prep! Overboard hits theaters on April 13.