4 mins ago

Olympian Chloe Kim Casually Tweeted About Being Hangry While Winning Gold

This is a story about sports, but it’s also one about breakfast sandwiches.

15 mins ago

Here’s Where You Can Stream This Year’s Oscar Movies

Everything from Get Out to The Boss Baby.

8:29 a.m.

The Slow-Burn Success of The Greatest Showman: This Season’s Sneakiest Hit

The biopic-musical nearly flopped before finding its mojo and grossing $314 million.

8:21 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: The Heartless Bachelor

We’re just marching toward the inevitable final two of Lauren B. and Becca K., right?

8:00 a.m.

Review: Loveless Conjures Humanism Out of Wretchedness

Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev’s drama is about a state of mind, a lament, an indictment of crimes against the human spirit.

8:00 a.m.

An Oral History of The Wire’s Unforgettable 5-Minute ‘F*ck’ Scene

“I think it’s an example of one of the best displays of my acting in the whole series.”

1:24 a.m.

Your Beloved The Secret Garden Musical Is Returning to Broadway

It will be the Tony Award–winning show’s first revival.

Yesterday at 11:51 p.m.

Doug Jones Isn’t Too Thrilled About Shape of Water Dildo You Keep Bringing Up

“The last thing I want to be remembered for is a silicone appendage that comes in two sizes.”

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Birthday Brats

Stassi, Kristen, and Katie are the three-headed Gorgon of bad birthdays.

Yesterday at 10:53 p.m.

Overboard Trailer: Is It Wrong to Lie to a Millionaire If He Makes a Great Dad?

Ah, that most human of conundrums.

Yesterday at 10:06 p.m.

Hear Toni Braxton’s New Single Ahead of Her First Solo Album in 8 Years

Say you’ll love her again.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: Letters From the Edge

“These Bloody Thoughts” might be the last (relative) calm before the storm before The Alienist goes full tilt into capital-D Dark territory.

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Alicia Vikander to Star in The Marsh King’s Daughter Adaptation

The thriller will be director Morten Tyldum’s next feature.

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

Annihilation Director Alex Garland Called Out for Reported Whitewashing

Asian-American media group MANAA criticizes the film for casting white actresses as mixed-raced characters.

Yesterday at 8:29 p.m.

Black Panther Is Poised to Be the Biggest February Premiere of All Time

Current tracking predicts the film could have a $165 million domestic box office, ahead of Deadpool and many of its fellow MCU films.

Yesterday at 7:35 p.m.

Michael Fassbender Will Fight Hitler As A Time Traveling Cop In Kung Fury

The feature will be a sequel to the Kickstarter-funded short film from 2015.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

A Creepy Family Is Being Haunted In The Trailer For Marrowbone

Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Mia Goth star in this ghostly thriller.

Yesterday at 5:42 p.m.

Rhye and the Failed Promise of ‘Post-R&B’

Like many internet trends, it was heavy on aesthetics and light on substance.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

Late Night’s Amber Ruffin Shades Bill Maher in Writers Guild Opening Monologue

Ruffin, the host of the Writers Guild of America East awards, slammed the Real Time comic.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Mary J. Blige to Play a Sadistic Time-Traveling Assassin in The Umbrella Academy

The Netflix series is being adapted from the graphic novel and comic by Gerard Way.