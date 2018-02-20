Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Artist Lina Iris Viktor is suing Kendrick Lamar and SZA for allegedly reproducing a version of her original work in the music video for “All the Stars,” reports TMZ. The song is off Lamar’s new critically well-received release Black Panther: The Album. The artist claims that the video copied the “unique look and feel” and “copyrightable elements” of her paintings, Constellations I, Constellations II, and Constellations III. Her works, which can be seen here, feature various gold geometric designs, symbols, and mythical creatures on a black background. The suit alleges that these elements appear in the video (below, around the three-minute mark). Furthermore, Viktor claims that representatives for Black Panther contacted her as early as 2016 seeking permission for the use of the artwork, and again as recently as January. Viktor says she denied their request. She is suing for damages and for an injunction to prohibit Lamar and SZA from using her work while promoting the album.