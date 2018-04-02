See All the 2018 Super Bowl Trailers

The first full trailer for Solo is set to debut tomorrow on Good Morning America, but Disney dropped a little old teaser for it tonight during the Big Game. Also in the mix: a double helping of John Krasinski with A Quiet Place and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, some dinosaurs surrounded by lava in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and more. Here are all the new trailers and teasers that dropped during the Super Bowl.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’s John Krasinski heads to war.

Red Sparrow

How many wigs does it take to escape your life as an indentured Soviet assassin? Find out on March 2 in Red Sparrow.

A Quiet Place

John Krasinski in director mode rudely puts his wife in life-threatening situations for A Quiet Place, a creature feature where if you raise the decibel level even a little, you die.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

How do you make a dinosaur spectacle more literally awesome? You add the threat of an imminently erupting volcano. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back on Isla Nublar, and this time it’s the dinosaurs that need saving.

Castle Rock

Hulu and NBC come together on that brand synergy (the network owns a substantial stake in the company) and release a new look at the series adaptation of Stephen King’s Castle Rock. Welcome back into our lives, Andre Holland.

Skyscraper

The Rock’s family (Neve Campbell!) is trapped 240 floors in the air. And you know he is climbing every one of those damn floors to get them!

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

You can definitely see the moment Tom Cruise destroyed his ankle during filming in this first full length trailer for M:I 6. But no matter what: Tom Cruise gonna Tom Cruise.

The Cloverfield Paradox

“Ten years ago, some thing arrived. Today, we know know why.” If you were hoping to see a trailer for the new Cloverfield movie, Netflix just did you one better. You’ll be able to watch the entire movie tonight after the Super Bowl. To put it another way, the trailer’s severed arm is you and that group of horrified astronauts (???) is The Cloverfield Paradox. Just a little bit further to go!

Westworld

The hosts are out for bloody justice in Westworld’s second season, which premieres on April 22.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

The USA Network limited series about the unsolved murders of Tupac and Biggie will begin airing February 27.

Avengers: Infinity War

“So this is it,” says Tony Stark in the new teaser for Infinity War. “It’s all been leading to this.” Well, yes and no, Tony. The whole Avengers saga has been leading to the Infinity Wars, but this is just part one of a two-part conclusion to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Technically, it’s probably all leading to the back half of Infinity War, which comes out in 2019. But before we reach the true climax, you can see Avengers: Infinity War part one in theaters on May 4.