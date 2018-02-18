Now that NBC’s finest are all officially in Pyeongchang — seriously, what took so long, Leslie?! — pure excellence can finally happen. And by “pure excellence” we clearly mean “impromptu Beyoncé dance parties in hotels that provide just as much excitement as the skeleton races, if not more,” which was made possible by the dream commentator trio of Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Leslie Jones. Who do we bribe to get Leslie in the skating booth with them this week? Some VPs? Next request: “Do It Again” by Steely Dan, please.