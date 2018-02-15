Hallelujah! Elton John Is Working on a Lion King Song for Beyoncé

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

You didn’t think we’d get a whole new Lion King starring Beyoncé without a new song from Queen Bey, did you? Elton John has confirmed that he’s at work on a track for Bey (who’s playing Nala) to belt over the closing credits. “They need to have a new end credits song,” John told The Sun. “There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight,’ ‘Hakuna Matata,’ ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,’ and ‘Circle of Life.’ And then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyoncé’s people and hopefully Tim [Rice] and I and her can cook up something.” A-wimoweh, a-wimoweh, in the jungle, the mighty jungle … Beyoncé is prepared to win her first Oscar.