The Entire Big Little Lies Girl Gang Will Officially Be Back for Season 2

For the love of Amabella! To confirm what you likely knew was 100 percent going to happen, HBO has announced Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz will officially be returning for season two of Big Little Lies to reprise their characters. That means the trio will be joining the already-confirmed Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Monterey newcomer Meryl Streep, who will be playing Perry’s mother as she searches for answers about his death.

So, what will this trio get up to when the sophomore season debuts? HBO was kind enough to tease a few things: Jane will be “processing Perry’s sudden death” and “trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy”; Renata is “now faced with new challenges in her marriage”; while Bonnie is struggling with Perry’s death and “forced to face demons in her past.” With all of the new characters flying into their orbit, prepare yourselves for the inevitable Emmys free-for-all.