Bill Paxton’s Family Suing Hospital for Wrongful Death

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nearly a year after Bill Paxton died following heart surgery in February 2017, his family and estate is suing the hospital, Cedars-Sinai, for wrongful death. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old actor underwent an “unconventional” heart surgery that his family alleges the doctor performed without apprising Paxton of all the risks. Furthermore, the family claims in court documents filed today in Los Angeles that the procedure was “beyond the scope” of the doctor’s expertise. Paxton died of a stroke shortly after the surgery.

Cedars-Sinai declined to comment directly on the circumstances surrounding Paxton’s death, citing patient privacy laws. The hospital did release a statement to THR, writing in part, “Nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of our patients. These remain our top priorities.”