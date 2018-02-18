Black Panther Bounds Past Box Office Predictions for a Massive Opening Weekend

Photo: Marvel Studios

Your opening Wakanda box office report is in, and it turns out everyone has been using their three-day weekend for exactly the same thing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther is currently estimated to have brought in $192 million since it hit theaters Thursday night, with a four-day projected domestic box office of $218 million. That being said, depending on how many of you are headed back for round two, those numbers could turn out to be higher. Now the second biggest superhero movie opening of all time, Black Panther’s debut puts it behind only Marvel’s The Avengers, besting Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Deadpool. The film, the largest February opening as well, is holding steady with a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is also, you know, pretty exciting for Ryan Coogler and his cast.