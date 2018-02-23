Latest News from Vulture

10:00 p.m.

The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie Actually Sounds Pretty Good

It’s a biopic about the person who accidentally invented the greatest snack food ever made.

9:44 p.m.

Stephen King’s The Bone Church Is Being Developed for TV (The TV Is Also Bones)

Spoiler alert: that’s one spooky church!

8:01 p.m.

Best F(r)iends Trailer: Can Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero Outdo The Room?

Lisa must be so jealous right now.

7:07 p.m.

HBO’s New Paterno Trailer: Al Pacino vs. The Truth

The late Penn State football coach is forced to confront what he knew about Jerry Sandusky in the upcoming biopic.

5:50 p.m.

McMafia Is Just OK

The BBC series is more generic than it needed to be to stand out in a medium that already has more violent antiheroes than it can handle.

5:46 p.m.

Black Panther Just Had the Biggest Opening Week of Any Marvel Movie

And it’s heading into a massive second weekend at the box office.

5:18 p.m.

Black Panther’s Costume Designer on 8 of the Film’s Iconic Looks

Ruth E. Carter has the secrets behind Shuri’s dress, M’Baku’s furs, and T’Challa’s infamous sandals.

4:54 p.m.

How Fast Can 6ix9ine Paint Himself Into a Corner?

The Bushwick rapper’s debut collection is an exercise in fitful monotony.

4:23 p.m.

How Annihilation Designed Its Unnatural Horrors

“These species are intermixing and they shouldn’t, but what if you took that a step further?”

4:12 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Annihilation

What in the Shimmer is going on at the end of the film?

4:11 p.m.

SOB x RBE’s Music Is Brilliantly Crass and Noisy

Their words come out faster than the meter ought to allow.

4:09 p.m.

10 Book-to-Film Adaptations Happening in 2018

From the kinky to the funny.

3:41 p.m.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Goes Deep on A Little Life

“I constantly find myself jumping between, ‘Am I Jude or am I a Willem?’”

3:12 p.m.

Queer Eye’s AJ Got Engaged and We’re Not Even Done Crying About His Coming Out

The subject from episode four will marry his partner, Andre.

3:10 p.m.

How to Make the Entire ‘Hungry Boy’ Breakfast From Phantom Thread

Welsh rabbit with a poached egg, bacon, scones, butter, cream, jam, a pot of lapsang souchong tea. And some sausages.

3:00 p.m.

Watch the Book Trailer for Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone

Plus, Adeyemi on the pressures of writing one of the most anticipated books of the year, and why she’s bored by Lord of the Rings.

2:49 p.m.

Well, David Mamet Has Written a Play About Harvey Weinstein

It’s currently called Bitter Wheat and there’s an actor interested in the lead role.

1:51 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Dropped Out of School Because She ‘Never Felt Very Smart’

“I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.”

1:42 p.m.

Josh Duhamel Says Ex Fergie Knows That National Anthem Wasn’t ‘Her Best Work’

“She’s an amazing woman.”

1:40 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Aja on Death Drops, Pokémon, and Her Rap Career

“Nobody’s going to know me better than myself, and I think I’m f*cking sweet!”