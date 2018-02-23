Black Panther Just Had the Biggest Opening Week of Any Marvel Movie

Black Panther is set to continue its box-office domination going into the movie’s second weekend. After having the best first week of any Marvel movie to date with $292 million in domestic ticket sales (which contributes to a global total of $520 million), Variety reports that the Ryan Coogler film is tracking to bring in around $90 million in weekend two. That would give it the fifth-largest second weekend of all time, and keep the movie on a comfortable pace toward hitting $500 million in just the domestic box office — a feat only nine other movies have ever accomplished, and that would put Black Panther in good company alongside franchises like Jurassic Park and Star Wars. Wakanda forever.