Black Panther Is Poised to Be the Biggest February Premiere of All Time

Turns out you guys really, really want to see Black Panther. According to The Hollywood Reporter, domestic box office predictions made by tracking service NRG have bumped the opening weekend estimate to approximately $165 million for director Ryan Coogler’s upcoming contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The current forecast would mean Black Panther could best Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming, not to mention Deadpool, which currently holds that February record. Within the MCU, only The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3 had bigger openings. As THR points out, not adjusting for inflation, the film could potentially be one of the fifth or sixth top grossing North American premieres ever. Or, hey, maybe you want to just wait and see it in a couple weeks when you have less stuff going on. It’s really all up to you. This is all up to you.