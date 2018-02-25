For the love of Wakanda! When Black Panther 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 inevitably get announced by Marvel, allow us to introduce you to someone who should be a key supporting player for the rest of the franchise: MC Baby Underbite. Or, you know, the lovely Letitia Wright, who kicked major ass as Shuri and just so happens to equally kick ass as a freestyle rapper with some sick rhymes. Please thank Lupita Nyong’o for documenting these moments for social media posterity, and keep your eyes on Angela Bassett’s beaming face.