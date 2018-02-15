Bradley Whitford Will Be a Major Gilead Player in Handmaid’s Tale Season Two

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

With his heel turn in Get Out still fresh in the minds of movie fans across America, Bradley Whitford is going to double down on playing a face of the oppressive ruling class in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whitford will play a recurring role in the hit Hulu series as Commander Joseph Lawrence, a key figure in the formation of Gilead’s economy and a character described as, “gruff and intimidating with a disheveled mad genius vibe.” Additionally, “His sly humor and flashes of kindness make him a confusing, mysterious presence for his newest Handmaid.” Yep, that sounds like Bradley Whitford in scary mode.