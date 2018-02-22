Hamilton’s Brandon Victor Dixon Will Be Jesus Christ Superstar Live’s Judas

NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert has found its Judas and he’s a [pauses to reach for a high note] gooood choice. Brandon Victor Dixon, who recently played Aaron Burr as a replacement in Hamilton and has Tony nominations from Shuffle Along and The Color Purple, has joined NBC’s Easter Sunday production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera. The already-announced leads in the show are John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, and Alice Cooper as King Herod, while the supporting cast will include Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jason Tam as Peter, Jin Ha as Annas, and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes. That’s the buzz, that’s what’s a-happening.